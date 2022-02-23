Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $298,000 Position in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Global Utilities ETF worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Global Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JXI opened at $60.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.68. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $55.52 and a 1 year high of $64.78.

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

