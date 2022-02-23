Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $277,000 in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 343,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF by 66.1% during the third quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF by 52.1% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 119,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 12,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $691,000.

Shares of IBND opened at $33.01 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $32.92 and a 1 year high of $38.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.97 and a 200-day moving average of $34.93.

SPDR Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital International Corporate Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Aggregate ex-USD > $1B: Corporate Bond Index (the Index), an index that tracks the investment-grade corporate sector of the global bond market outside of the United States.

