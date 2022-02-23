Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF stock opened at $23.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.84. Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $25.49.

