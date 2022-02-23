Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 18,525 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,525 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,175,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,014,000 after acquiring an additional 93,552 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,342,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,663,000 after purchasing an additional 270,517 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,190,000 after purchasing an additional 250,878 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,208,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,007,000 after purchasing an additional 81,489 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,693,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,626,000 after purchasing an additional 62,829 shares during the period. 5.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Danske upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.50.

NVO opened at $99.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $66.59 and a fifty-two week high of $117.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.88 and its 200 day moving average is $104.33. The stock has a market cap of $233.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $4.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

