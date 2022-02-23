Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $369,000 Position in ProShares MSCI Emerging Markets Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EMDV)

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2022

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares MSCI Emerging Markets Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EMDV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Shares of BATS EMDV opened at $57.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.14. ProShares MSCI Emerging Markets Dividend Growers ETF has a 12 month low of $49.44 and a 12 month high of $64.49.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares MSCI Emerging Markets Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EMDV).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares MSCI Emerging Markets Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares MSCI Emerging Markets Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.