Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $369,000 Position in ProShares MSCI Emerging Markets Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EMDV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares MSCI Emerging Markets Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EMDV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.
Shares of BATS EMDV opened at $57.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.14. ProShares MSCI Emerging Markets Dividend Growers ETF has a 12 month low of $49.44 and a 12 month high of $64.49.
