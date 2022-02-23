Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $369,000 Position in ProShares MSCI Emerging Markets Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EMDV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares MSCI Emerging Markets Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EMDV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Shares of BATS EMDV opened at $57.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.14. ProShares MSCI Emerging Markets Dividend Growers ETF has a 12 month low of $49.44 and a 12 month high of $64.49.

Get ProShares MSCI Emerging Markets Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares MSCI Emerging Markets Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EMDV).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares MSCI Emerging Markets Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares MSCI Emerging Markets Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.