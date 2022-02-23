Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) shot up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.35 and last traded at $21.01. 6,275 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,412,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.95.

Several research firms have commented on FLR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Get Fluor alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 2.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day moving average is $20.16.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. Analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Fluor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 94,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 50,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluor Company Profile (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.