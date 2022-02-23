Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.71) and the lowest is ($0.72). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($2.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.08) to ($1.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Foghorn Therapeutics.

FHTX has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

FHTX traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $10.30. The company had a trading volume of 103,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,334. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $24.34.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,093,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after buying an additional 661,735 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 377.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 44,603 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 23,758 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $949,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

