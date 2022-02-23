Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

FL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $64.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

FL stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,258,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,171. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.34. Foot Locker has a one year low of $39.73 and a one year high of $66.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

