Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $109.29. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $108.23, with a volume of 1,677 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Formula Systems (1985) in the third quarter worth approximately $310,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 23.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

