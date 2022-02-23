Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.650-$0.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.73 billion-$5.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.77 billion.Fortive also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $3.000-$3.130 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Fortive from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research cut Fortive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fortive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.50.

FTV traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.70. 3,034,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,205,609. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Fortive has a 52 week low of $62.42 and a 52 week high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 17.28%.

Fortive declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $181,615.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,440,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,861,000 after purchasing an additional 38,181 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Fortive by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 620,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,344,000 after purchasing an additional 28,245 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Fortive by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Fortive by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 12,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Fortive by 430.1% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 41,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 33,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

