Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $116.51

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $116.51 and last traded at $116.56, with a volume of 11181 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.13 and its 200 day moving average is $155.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 20.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after purchasing an additional 91,213 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 15.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 115.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Fox Factory by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,249,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,476,000 after acquiring an additional 22,267 shares during the last quarter.

About Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.