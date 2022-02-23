Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0734 per share on Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 20.3% over the last three years.
NYSEAMERICAN:FTF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.85. 160,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,082. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $9.63.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile
Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.
