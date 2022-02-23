Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0734 per share on Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 20.3% over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN:FTF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.85. 160,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,082. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $9.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 413,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 73,365 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,564,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 32.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 120,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 29,416 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 26.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 18,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.

