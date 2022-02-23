Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires Shares of 22,105 CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in CarGurus by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,197,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,237 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in CarGurus by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,035,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,393,000 after purchasing an additional 463,102 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CarGurus by 1,795.2% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,990,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in CarGurus by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,929,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,609,000 after purchasing an additional 84,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus stock opened at $32.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.19. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $39.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.71.

In related news, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,567 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $51,726.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $1,524,366.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 283,461 shares of company stock worth $10,306,992 in the last three months. 21.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CARG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

