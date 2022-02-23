Franklin Resources Inc. Has $625,000 Stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 240.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,902,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,376,000 after buying an additional 1,343,959 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,343,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 258,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 52,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.74.

CGC stock opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. Canopy Growth Co. has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.94.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 15.71% and a negative net margin of 71.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

