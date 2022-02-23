Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $603,000 in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 65.9% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 425.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 133.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 845.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 55.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on SSYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stratasys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.27. Stratasys Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $42.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 1.30.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.