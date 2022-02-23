Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KTB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 31.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KTB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

NYSE:KTB opened at $46.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.39 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

