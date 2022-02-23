Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New $721,000 Investment in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,050,000 after buying an additional 2,621,819 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,085,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,027,000 after buying an additional 187,613 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,733,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,820,000 after acquiring an additional 312,624 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 265.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,724,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,746,000.

In other Alcoa news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $14,436,471.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,775,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,783 shares of company stock worth $18,090,292 over the last 90 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Alcoa from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Argus increased their target price on Alcoa from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Alcoa from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.58.

NYSE AA opened at $74.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.51 and its 200 day moving average is $52.61. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $80.08.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 3.53%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

