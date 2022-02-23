Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases New Shares in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 239.9% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 48,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 34,346 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,524,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $525,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. 50.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of CVLG stock opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.13. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $34.75. The firm has a market cap of $356.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.58.
The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut Covenant Logistics Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Covenant Logistics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.
About Covenant Logistics Group
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.
