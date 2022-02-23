Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Director Brian N. Hansen Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $284,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of FSP opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $589.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.87.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 6.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on FSP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Street Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley cut their target price on Franklin Street Properties from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 153.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 31,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 19,111 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 9.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 14.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 573,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 71,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which is involved in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

