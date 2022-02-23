Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €51.00 Price Target at Barclays

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2022

Barclays set a €51.00 ($57.95) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FRE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.30 ($48.07) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($43.18) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €60.25 ($68.47) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €42.00 ($47.73) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €47.73 ($54.24).

Shares of FRA FRE opened at €33.51 ($38.08) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.16 ($68.36) and a fifty-two week high of €80.00 ($90.91). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €36.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €39.18.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.