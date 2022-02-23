Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €51.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €51.00 ($57.95) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FRE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.30 ($48.07) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($43.18) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €60.25 ($68.47) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €42.00 ($47.73) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €47.73 ($54.24).

Shares of FRA FRE opened at €33.51 ($38.08) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.16 ($68.36) and a fifty-two week high of €80.00 ($90.91). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €36.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €39.18.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

