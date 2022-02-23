frontdoor (FTDR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

frontdoor stock opened at $33.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.45. frontdoor has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $57.51.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FTDR shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTDR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in frontdoor by 125.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 261,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 145,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 29.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,077,000 after purchasing an additional 54,524 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in frontdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in frontdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in frontdoor by 114.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 8,835 shares during the period.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

