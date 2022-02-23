Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lowered its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) by 46.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,859 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman John G. Stratton bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $145,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FYBR opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.02. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $35.15.

FYBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Frontier Communications Parent Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

