Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 71.86% and a negative return on equity of 1,719.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Frontier Communications Parent’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Frontier Communications Parent stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.43. The company had a trading volume of 27,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,666. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $35.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.54 and a 200-day moving average of $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, Chairman John G. Stratton acquired 5,000 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $145,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FYBR. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 20,677.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 16,542 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

