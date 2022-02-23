FUNToken (FUN) Price Reaches $0.0088

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. FUNToken has a total market capitalization of $97.24 million and $3.08 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FUNToken has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. One FUNToken coin can currently be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,989,122,591 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FUNToken Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

