Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) vs. NewHydrogen (NASDAQ:NEWH) Head-To-Head Contrast

Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) and NewHydrogen (NASDAQ:NEWH) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fuwei Films and NewHydrogen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fuwei Films $51.61 million 0.45 $3.01 million $2.04 3.48 NewHydrogen N/A N/A -$140.54 million N/A N/A

Fuwei Films has higher revenue and earnings than NewHydrogen.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Fuwei Films and NewHydrogen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fuwei Films 0 0 0 0 N/A NewHydrogen 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Fuwei Films has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NewHydrogen has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fuwei Films and NewHydrogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fuwei Films 11.71% 17.22% 9.51% NewHydrogen N/A N/A -3,006.39%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.4% of Fuwei Films shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of NewHydrogen shares are held by institutional investors. 26.8% of NewHydrogen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fuwei Films beats NewHydrogen on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fuwei Films

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of plastic film using the biaxially-oriented polyethylene terephthalate (BOPET) film. Its BOPET film is used for packaging food, medicine, cosmetics, tobacco, and alcohol, as well as in the imaging, electronics, and magnetic products industries. The company was founded on August 9, 2004 and is headquartered in Weifang, China.

About NewHydrogen

NewHydrogen, Inc. engages in the development of technologies and materials to reduce cost per watt of electricity generated by Photovoltaic solar modules and the cost per watt of storing electrical energy. Its product, BioBacksheet, provides protect the solar panel components, specifically the solar cells and wires from environmental elements such as stress or moisture, which can degrade the 20+ year life of solar panels. The company was founded by Dong Hie Lee on April 24, 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Clarita, CA.

