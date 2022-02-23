FY2022 EPS Estimates for Argo Blockchain Plc Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Argo Blockchain in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now anticipates that the company will earn $1.54 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.76.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

ARBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of ARBK stock opened at $8.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.10. Argo Blockchain has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Argo Blockchain by 213.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 38,200 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP lifted its holdings in Argo Blockchain by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 65,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 39,081 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Argo Blockchain during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Argo Blockchain during the fourth quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Argo Blockchain during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.