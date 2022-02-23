FY2022 EPS Estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Reduced by Analyst

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.30) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.18). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.60.

NASDAQ:PACB opened at $10.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.99, a current ratio of 20.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -49.14 and a beta of 1.14. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $38.88.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 30.39% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

In other news, COO Oene Mark Van sold 41,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $590,260.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Fromen sold 19,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $281,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,664 shares of company stock valued at $945,255 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.