Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,587.38

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,587.38 ($21.59) and traded as low as GBX 1,466 ($19.94). Gamma Communications shares last traded at GBX 1,512 ($20.56), with a volume of 97,236 shares.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,587.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,812.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.18.
Gamma Communications Company Profile (LON:GAMA)
Read More
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Gamma Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamma Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.