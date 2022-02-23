Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,587.38

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,587.38 ($21.59) and traded as low as GBX 1,466 ($19.94). Gamma Communications shares last traded at GBX 1,512 ($20.56), with a volume of 97,236 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,587.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,812.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.18.

Get Gamma Communications alerts:

Gamma Communications Company Profile (LON:GAMA)

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gamma Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamma Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.