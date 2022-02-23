Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($3.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($4.68), Yahoo Finance reports. Gaotu Techedu had a negative net margin of 46.71% and a negative return on equity of 108.01%.

Shares of NYSE GOTU traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $1.99. The company had a trading volume of 210,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,778,262. The firm has a market cap of $507.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of -1.16. Gaotu Techedu has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $117.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,703,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,272,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,058,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Gaotu Techedu by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 925,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 390,007 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $772,000. 20.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $8.80.

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

