Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Garmin by 30.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after buying an additional 54,258 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Garmin by 20.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after buying an additional 4,784 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 3.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,696 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 2.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 565,055 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,730,000 after buying an additional 16,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Garmin by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,485,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $938,086,000 after buying an additional 139,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $111.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.27. The company has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $111.22 and a 12-month high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GRMN. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.50.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

