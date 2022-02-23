Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
GNK stock opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.57 million, a PE ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.17. Genco Shipping & Trading has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GNK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.57.
About Genco Shipping & Trading
Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK)
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.