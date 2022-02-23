Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GNK stock opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.57 million, a PE ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.17. Genco Shipping & Trading has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GNK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,766,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,265,000 after buying an additional 680,853 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,181,560 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,905,000 after buying an additional 207,637 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,227,000 after buying an additional 46,710 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 58,238 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,867 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

