genedrive plc (LON:GDR) Insider Sells £15,652.26 in Stock

genedrive plc (LON:GDR – Get Rating) insider Matthew Fowler sold 86,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24), for a total transaction of £15,652.26 ($21,286.90).
genedrive stock traded up GBX 2.06 ($0.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 16.56 ($0.23). The stock had a trading volume of 10,122,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432,352. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 26.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 31.48. genedrive plc has a twelve month low of GBX 14 ($0.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 158 ($2.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of £15.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80.
genedrive Company Profile (Get Rating)
