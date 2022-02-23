genedrive plc (LON:GDR) Insider Sells £15,652.26 in Stock

genedrive plc (LON:GDR – Get Rating) insider Matthew Fowler sold 86,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24), for a total transaction of £15,652.26 ($21,286.90).

genedrive stock traded up GBX 2.06 ($0.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 16.56 ($0.23). The stock had a trading volume of 10,122,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432,352. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 26.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 31.48. genedrive plc has a twelve month low of GBX 14 ($0.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 158 ($2.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of £15.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80.

Get genedrive alerts:

genedrive Company Profile (Get Rating)

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. The company provides Genedrive, a patented small molecular diagnostic platform, which enables rapid nucleic acid amplification and detection from various sample types, including plasma, sputum, and buccal swabs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for genedrive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for genedrive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.