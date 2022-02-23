Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Given New $415.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $500.00 to $415.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $465.00.

Shares of GNRC opened at $282.47 on Tuesday. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $251.74 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Generac will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total transaction of $9,856,159.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Generac by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,596,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,492 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,743,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Generac by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 636,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,033,000 after acquiring an additional 363,940 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Generac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,133,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Generac by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,073,311,000 after acquiring an additional 260,162 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

