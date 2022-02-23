General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Position Increased by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 605.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,960 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in General Electric by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,932,886,000 after purchasing an additional 51,786,710 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in General Electric by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in General Electric by 5.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,532,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $384,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,924 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,560,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $169,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in General Electric by 121.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,845,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $119,064,000 after buying an additional 4,855,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.95. The stock had a trading volume of 52,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,006,030. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.98. General Electric has a 1-year low of $88.05 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.14%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.69.

General Electric Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.