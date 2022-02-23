General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,551 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 236.5% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GM. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Nomura lowered their price objective on General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.35.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $46.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a 1 year low of $46.15 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The company has a market capitalization of $67.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.34.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, Director Patricia F. Russo purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,975 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,943 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

