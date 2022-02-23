Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gentherm Inc. is a developer and marketer of innovative thermal management technologies for a broad range of heating and cooling and temperature control applications. The Company offers heated seating, climate seating, electronics, and cables for the automotive markets. It is also building thermoelectric generators to capture the heat and convert it into electricity for various applications in automotive, industrial, and materials sectors. Gentherm Inc., formerly known as Amerigon Incorporated, is based in Northville, Michigan. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentherm presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.67.

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $89.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.57. Gentherm has a 12-month low of $64.45 and a 12-month high of $99.00.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. Gentherm had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $248.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gentherm will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gentherm news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total value of $173,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 3,314.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 47.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Gentherm by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

