Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Genuine Parts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.56 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.99 EPS.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GPC. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.86.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $123.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $104.24 and a twelve month high of $142.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

