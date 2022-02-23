Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 11,191 Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,649 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,191 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.62% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $11,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,409 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,046 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,131 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

EGRX stock opened at $48.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.48 and a twelve month high of $58.25. The company has a market cap of $624.91 million, a P/E ratio of 118.02 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.02 and a 200-day moving average of $50.43.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

