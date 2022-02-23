Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Alexander’s worth $12,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexander’s by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 279.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 3,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alexander’s by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Alexander’s by 88.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALX shares. Piper Sandler lowered Alexander’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

ALX stock opened at $259.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.16. Alexander’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.15 and a fifty-two week high of $308.39. The company has a quick ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 14.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.42%.

About Alexander’s

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.