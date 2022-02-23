Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,159,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 32,555 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.49% of WisdomTree Investments worth $12,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 69.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 12.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $799.68 million, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.11.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. WisdomTree Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

In other news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg sold 153,913 shares of WisdomTree Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $903,469.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WETF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.06.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

