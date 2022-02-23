Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 45,780 Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 907,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,780 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.77% of PureCycle Technologies worth $12,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCT. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $162,638,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $19,922,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,289,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,000,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $9,932,000. Institutional investors own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PCT opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $35.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.54.

Several research firms have weighed in on PCT. Zacks Investment Research lowered PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.82.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

