Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $27.48

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.48 and last traded at $27.54, with a volume of 7640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.78.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 304.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,175,000 after buying an additional 342,416 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,926,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,612,000 after buying an additional 185,007 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $5,462,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Getty Realty by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,173,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,209,000 after purchasing an additional 169,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $5,284,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

