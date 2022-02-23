Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $27.48

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.48 and last traded at $27.54, with a volume of 7640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.78.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.
About Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY)
Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Getty Realty (GTY)
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.