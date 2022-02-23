Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Issues Earnings Results

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 2.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Gladstone Land stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.61. 304,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a current ratio of 7.91. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $35.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.75 million, a PE ratio of -82.94 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0453 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -154.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAND. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Land by 635.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Gladstone Land by 545.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Land by 186.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Gladstone Land by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. 46.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LAND shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Gladstone Land from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

