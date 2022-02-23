Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,208,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,054 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $56,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 143.1% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000.

PFFD opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.42. Global X US Preferred ETF has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $25.77.

