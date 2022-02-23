Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GLOB. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.10.

Shares of NYSE GLOB traded down $7.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.42. The stock had a trading volume of 333,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,172. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $262.91 and a 200-day moving average of $286.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.08 and a beta of 1.53. Globant has a 12-month low of $191.92 and a 12-month high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. Globant had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Globant will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Globant by 385.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 651,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $204,630,000 after buying an additional 517,222 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Globant during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,568,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Globant during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,279,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Globant by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 839,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $235,858,000 after purchasing an additional 420,509 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Globant by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 818,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $256,948,000 after purchasing an additional 375,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

