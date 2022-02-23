goeasy Ltd. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $3.45 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) – Analysts at Cormark raised their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of goeasy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 18th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.44. Cormark also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

Get goeasy alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GSY. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of goeasy to C$220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$207.00 to C$226.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of goeasy in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$206.00 target price for the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$260.00 to C$240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$207.00 target price on shares of goeasy in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$213.25.

Shares of GSY stock opened at C$145.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$162.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$181.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.19, a current ratio of 15.34 and a quick ratio of 15.28. goeasy has a 1 year low of C$114.58 and a 1 year high of C$218.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94.

In other goeasy news, Director Susan Doniz bought 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$187.44 per share, with a total value of C$28,116.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$346,764.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is 18.06%.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.