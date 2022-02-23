Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 24,832 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,832 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of iRhythm Technologies worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,911,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 501,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,277,000 after buying an additional 21,704 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 75.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 135.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,267,000 after buying an additional 193,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 6.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 2,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $320,865.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Devine sold 4,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $556,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,999 in the last three months. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IRTC opened at $111.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.48. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $163.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -41.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IRTC shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $116.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.36.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

