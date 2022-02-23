Gotham Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,580 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HLX. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,286,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,143 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 366,054 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,087,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,458,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after buying an additional 253,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 805,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLX opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $588.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 3.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.71.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HLX. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $5.60 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.03.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

