Gotham Asset Management LLC Invests $226,000 in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,209 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lyft by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Lyft by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Lyft by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 886 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 10,999 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $429,510.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 33,267 shares of company stock worth $1,388,717 over the last quarter. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Lyft had a negative net margin of 31.46% and a negative return on equity of 57.68%. The company had revenue of $969.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lyft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.53.
Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.
