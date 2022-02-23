Gotham Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vicor were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VICR. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vicor in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,760,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Vicor by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,338,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $141,493,000 after buying an additional 180,296 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Vicor in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,028,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vicor by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,743,000 after buying an additional 43,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Vicor in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,616,000. 40.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

Vicor stock opened at $92.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.82. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.88 and a beta of 0.64. Vicor Co. has a 52-week low of $74.08 and a 52-week high of $164.76.

In other Vicor news, VP Sean Crilly sold 8,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.87, for a total transaction of $1,052,118.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $302,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,351 shares of company stock valued at $1,871,593. Corporate insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

